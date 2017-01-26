Jan 26 Quest Diagnostics Inc:

* Reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.31 excluding items

* Reports FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.15

* Reports Q4 2016 revenue $1.86 billion

* Reports Q4 2016 revenue up 0.7 percent

* Quest diagnostics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results; provides guidance for full year 2017

* Q4 revenues of $1.86 billion, up 0.7% on a reported basis and up 1.9% on an equivalent basis versus 2015

* Quest diagnostics inc says full year 2017 reported diluted eps expected to be between $4.65 and $4.80

* Q4 diluted EPS of $1.09 on a reported basis

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 diluted eps of $1.31 on an adjusted basis

* Quest diagnostics Inc sees fy 2017 capital expenditures btwn $250 million- $300 million

* Quest Diagnostics Inc sees fy 2017 revenues $7.64 billion- $7.72 billion

* Fy2017 revenue view $7.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quest diagnostics inc sees fy 2017 diluted eps $4.65- $4.80