(Clarifies reference to electronic OTC trading in para 5)
By Helen Bartholomew
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Sweeping reforms set to take effect
in 2018 could accelerate growth in European exchange-traded
funds as reporting rules amalgamate fragmented exchange
liquidity and cast light on an "invisible" portion of the market
that currently trades over the counter.
After being excluded from the original Markets in Financial
Instruments Directive in 2007, ETFs are being rolled into MiFID
II where they will be subject to post-trade transparency
requirements that require all exchange and OTC trades to be
reported to regulators.
Participants believe that greater clarity around liquidity
could turbo-charge a market that already enjoyed double-digit
growth in 2016. According to BlackRock data, US$53bn flowed into
European ETFs in 2016, but with assets under management of
US$565bn, Europe is still dwarfed by the US$2.5trn US market.
"MiFID II could potentially have a major impact on the ETF
market," said Adriano Pace, managing director for equity
derivatives at Tradeweb. "By shedding light on the bigger
portion of ETF activity that trades over the counter, the
instruments will appear more liquid than they are perceived to
be today."
As much as 70% of European ETF trading takes place away from
exchanges, according to industry estimates. While much of that
activity currently slips under the radar entirely, Tradeweb
captures a significant portion on its electronic
request-for-quote platform, which is home to around half of all
electronic OTC dealer-to-client execution, the firm estimates.
"Europe's ETF market is a largely institutional space and
many clients want to trade much bigger blocks than you can do on
an exchange," said Pace. "Exchange liquidity can often be
limited to sizes of £200,000-£500,000 and up to £1m in some of
the most active products."
Tradeweb, which is part-owned by Thomson IFR's
parent company, provides clients with on-screen quotes from up
to five dealers, handling larger blocks of up to 10m or 20m.
SPLIT LISTINGS
Mandatory reporting could also provide greater clarity over
exchange-traded volume, which is fragmented as a result of
multiple listings across jurisdictions and currencies - a
perennial headache for ETF issuers when it comes to promoting
the liquidity characteristics of their products.
"ETF liquidity in Europe has always been very fragmented
because products list on multiple exchanges, each with their own
set of reporting requirements," said Manooj Mistry, Deutsche
Asset Management's head of passive, EMEA. "We're hopeful that
MiFID II will create a consistent framework with consistent
tickers to report both on and off-exchange trades, which would
add to the perception of better liquidity."
Deutsche's 185 outstanding db X-trackers ETFs, for example,
are split across 260 share classes and 718 separate listings.
The firm's £4bn EuroStoxx 50 UCITS ETF is traded over seven
exchanges with the majority of activity seen on Deutsche Boerse
and Borsa Italiana.
"The real liquidity of an ETF is the liquidity of the
underlying constituents, but if you can see higher volume,
there's a snowball effect that attracts more participants," said
Mistry. "For new client segments such as pension funds, if you
can see the liquidity there, it makes the transition easier."
BEST EXECUTION
MiFID II also promotes best execution requirements, which
could drive more OTC activity onto electronic platforms where
dealers are put in competition for pricing and all stages of the
trade are documented. According to Pace, average price
improvement on Tradeweb's ETF platform is around 3bp compared to
exchange trades.
"Lots of clients spend a lot of time and resources ensuring
that trades are properly documented and have gone through the
process of best execution. With MiFID II there's a strong
incentive to make sure that trades are properly transcribed,
which should drive a move away from single dealer quotes to a
competitive environment," said Pace.
Reporting rules may only go so far to solving Europe's
fragmentation issue, however, with consolidation in clearing and
settlement seen as crucial for recreating the liquidity of the
US market, where settlement is handled by DTCC.
Some participants are hoping that Deutsche Boerse's proposed
US$14bn acquisition of the London Stock Exchange could deliver
that consolidation. However, recent history suggests that even a
successful deal could see settlement infrastructures remain
separate for the foreseeable future. Borsa Italiana retained its
Monte Titoli custody and settlement system following its 2007
acquisition by LSE, while London-listed ETFs settle through
Crest.
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)