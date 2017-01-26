UPDATE 7-Oil edges up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
Jan 26 RGS Energy :
* RGS Energy provides preliminary q4 2016 results
* Company does not expect to incur material non-cash expense during 2017
* Qtrly preliminary revenue $5.1 million
* Qtrly preliminary backlog $8.4 million
* Sees net loss of $10.5 million for q4 versus reported net loss of $4.2 million in q4 last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; new byline, changes dateline, previously LONDON)
