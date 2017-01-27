Jan 27HBM Healthcare Investments AG :

* Two IPOs from the HBM Healthcare Investments portfolio increase net asset value per HBM-share by 2.30 Swiss francs

* Two members of HBM Healthcare Investments portfolio of private companies went public yesterday: Swiss ObsEva, and California-based Anaptys Biosciences.

Source text - bit.ly/2jvEJz5

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)