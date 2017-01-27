Jan 27 Sfinks Polska SA :
* Said on Thursday its wholly-owned unit, SPV.REST1 Sp. z
o.o (SPV) signed a cooperation agreement with Cafe Contact Sp. z
o.o. (Cafe Contact), Inwento Sp. z o.o. (Inwento) and Inwento 2
Sp. z o.o. (which together own catering concepts "Meta Seta
Galareta", "Meta Disco" and "Funky Jim")
* SPV signed also a license agreement with Cafe Contact for
"Meta Seta Galareta" and "Meta Disco" concept and with Inwento
for "Funky Jim" concept
* Under the license agreement, SPV acquired the right
license to use intellectual property rights and know-how of
"Meta Seta Galareta", "Meta Disco" and "Funky Jim"
* The cooperation agreements sets the terms under which SPV
can acquire intellectual property of the concepts, rights and
liabilities results from lease agreements of locations where the
concepts are being carried out as well as cession of the
franchise agreements
* The decision in this regard SPV may take after a period of
4 years from the signing of above agreement
* The purchase price will be no less than 5.0 million zlotys
($1.23 million) and no more than 8.0 million zlotys net and the
final amount will be calculated on the basis of seven times
EBITDA
* In the event of the acquisition of rights, SPV to become
the sole owner of all intellectual property rights of concepts
of "Meta Seta Galareta", "Meta Disco" and "Funky Jim
