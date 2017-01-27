Jan 27 Anel Alektrik :

* Said on Thursday decided to merge with group company Anel Telekomünikasyon Elektronik Sistemleri Sanayi ve Ticaret in which the company has 24.68 percent ownership and 22.13 percent voting rights

* The merger will be through acquisition of Anel Telekomunikasyon by the company

