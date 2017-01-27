Jan 27 Dogus REIT :

* Said on Thursday 20.0 million euros ($21.32 million) loan facility has been raised from Halkbank AS for the financing of the Company's ongoing project "Gebze Center Hotel and Annexed Building", with a tenure of 5 years including first two years without principal repayment and with interest payment on a quarterly basis

* Annual interest rate for the loan facility is 6 percent

