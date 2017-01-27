BRIEF-Standard Bank names Kenny Fihla as chief executive of CIB
* Kenny Fihla, current deputy chief executive and head of client coverage CIB, has been appointed as chief executive CIB
Jan 27 Gequity SpA :
* Said on Thursday that it deposited at the court in Genoa the appeal against the court's decision of Jan. 18
* On Jan. 18, the court in Milan approved Sintesi's request, confirming the preliminary injunction granted to preserve its subscription right on the capital increase of Gequity
ZURICH, May 30 Swiss mail-order pharmacy Zur Rose Group will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on June 19 to increase its share capital, as it mulls whether to raise funds through a public listing, private funding or by issuing debt.