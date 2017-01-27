Jan 27 Gequity SpA :

* Said on Thursday that it deposited at the court in Genoa the appeal against the court's decision of Jan. 18

* On Jan. 18, the court in Milan approved Sintesi's request, confirming the preliminary injunction granted to preserve its subscription right on the capital increase of Gequity

