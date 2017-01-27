Jan 27 Tesco, Booker

* Booker CEO says Tesco/Booker deal is "pro competition", "compelling" case to clear competition regulations

* Tesco CEO says Booker deal is "completely on strategy", "Tesco recovery well under way"

* CEO says former non exec director Richard Cousins was not supportive of Booker deal

* CEO says Booker deal discussions started a year ago

* CEO "very confident" there is not a competition issue with Booker deal

* CEO says best estimate of timeframe for Booker deal completion "end of 2017, early 2018"