BRIEF-Mr Price Group Limited says full-year revenue up 0.7 pct
* Fy diluted headline earnings per share of 887.9 cents represents a decrease of 10.4 pct on previous year
Jan 27 Tesco, Booker
* Booker CEO says Tesco/Booker deal is "pro competition", "compelling" case to clear competition regulations
* Tesco CEO says Booker deal is "completely on strategy", "Tesco recovery well under way"
* CEO says former non exec director Richard Cousins was not supportive of Booker deal
* CEO says Booker deal discussions started a year ago
* CEO "very confident" there is not a competition issue with Booker deal
* CEO says best estimate of timeframe for Booker deal completion "end of 2017, early 2018" Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* Q3 ARYZTA GROUP UNDERLYING REVENUE WAS FLAT COMPARED TO Q3 2016. ON A QUARTERLY SEQUENTIAL BASIS UNDERLYING REVENUE GROWTH INCREASED BY 2.0%