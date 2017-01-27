Jan 27 PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc :

* HY ended Nov 2016 loss before tax of 425.2 million naira versus profit of 1.15 billion naira year ago

* HY ended Nov 2016 turnover of 33.30 bln naira vs 30.62 bln naira year ago Source: bit.ly/2jwbUme Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)