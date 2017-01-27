BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Jan 27 PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc :
* HY ended Nov 2016 loss before tax of 425.2 million naira versus profit of 1.15 billion naira year ago
* HY ended Nov 2016 turnover of 33.30 bln naira vs 30.62 bln naira year ago
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting