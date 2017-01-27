Jan 27 Airbus Helicopters CEO Guillaume Faury:

* Airbus Helicopters CEO says there is still helicopter overcapacity in oil and gas industry

* Does not see recovery in oil and gas sector for 1-2 years

* Sees market remaining weak in 2017

* Would be happy with around 400 deliveries in 2017

* Says targets book to bill ratio of 1 in 2017