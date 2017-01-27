GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy tensions hit euro, Asian stocks, lift yen, gold
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
Jan 27 Honeywell International Inc :
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.34
* Says Q4 aerospace segment margin 20.2 percent versus 21.5 percent last year
* Reaffirmed 2017 earnings guidance
* Qtrly sales $9.99 billion versus $9.98 billion last year
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.74, revenue view $10.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Q4 aerospace segment sales $3.67 billion versus $3.98 billion
* Debt refinancing will reduce expected 2017 interest expense by about 8 percent despite increasing total borrowings by $4 billion
* Qtrly earnings per share, ex-pension MTM and debt refinancing was $1.74 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
* Political uncertainty in Europe stokes safe-haven buying * Spot gold, silver touch one-month peaks * Spot gold may rise to $1,276 per ounce -technicals (Adds comment, updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad May 30 Gold edged up to touch a one-month high on Tuesday, with investors turning to the safe-haven asset as geopolitical tensions sapped their appetite for risk. Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent to $1,267.70 per ounce by 0349 GMT. It earlier touch