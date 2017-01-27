Jan 27 Mediacontech SpA :

* Said on Thursday that Italy's market watchdog CONSOB approved the document for the tender offer launched by Europa Investimenti Special Situations SpA on Mediacontech

* Tender offer to run from Jan. 30, included, to Feb. 17, included

