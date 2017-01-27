BRIEF-TXM Q1 net loss widens to 9.9 mln zlotys
* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE 72.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 71.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Jan 27 Cefour Wine & Beverage Partihandel Publ AB :
* Says has signed an exclusive cooperation agreement with Contaste Agentur & Verlag GmbH as a sales agent for the German market
* Cooperation will start immediately and Contaste will initially market and sell Cefour's single-serve product Selected By Glass
Source text: bit.ly/2jx1xyw
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE 72.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 71.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
FRANKFURT, May 30 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday: