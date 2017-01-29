BRIEF-Spero Global issues 30th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
Jan 30 Aconex Ltd :
* Expects full year FY17 revenue of $160-165m and EBITDA of $15-18m
* Company expects 1h FY17 revenue of $76.5 to 77.5m and EBITDA of $6.3 - 7.3m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment