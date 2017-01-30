BRIEF-General Oyster takes out 200 mln yen loan
* Says it takes out a loan of 200 million yen from Asrapport Dining Co., Ltd. , with interest rate of 3.0 percent and Maturity date on Nov. 30
Jan 30 ZPC Otmuchow SA :
* Said on Saturday that Cyprus-based Xarus Holdings Limited (Xarus Holdings) acquired 6.5 million shares representing 50.92 pct votes in general shareholders' meeting of the company
* Before the transaction Xarus Holdings did not own any shares of the company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it takes out a loan of 200 million yen from Asrapport Dining Co., Ltd. , with interest rate of 3.0 percent and Maturity date on Nov. 30
* Retailer maintains dividend (Adds share price, analyst comment)