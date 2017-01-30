Jan 30 MNI SA :

* Said on Friday that following lack of realization of contractual obligations concerning sale of 1,750,000 shares of Hyperion SA (Hyperion), it increased its stake in Hyperion via operation of return of these shares

* The company owns now 20.66 pct stake in Hyperion, before the transaction it owned 15.87 pct stake

