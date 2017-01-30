Jan 30 Hyperion SA :

* Said on Friday that following capital increase by 12.9 million zlotys ($3.19 million) in its unit, Malopolska Siec Szerokopasmowa sp. z o.o. (MSS), it will own 49 pct stake in MSS

* The shares of MSS were acquired by an external investor (investor)

* The company signed a deal with the investor concerning conversion of acquired shares into bonds issued by Hyperion or other MSS liabilities

* Under capital increase in MSS, MSS bonds worth 12.9 million zlotys were redeemed

