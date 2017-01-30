BRIEF-India's Rural Elec exec: looking to raise $1 bln foreign debt in 2017/18
* Rural Electrification Director of Finance A. K. Agarwal says to raise 550 billion rupees ($8.51 billion) via bonds in 2017-18
Jan 30 Renta 4 Banco SA :
* FY net profit 12.0 million euros ($12.9 million) versus 14.0 million euros year ago
* FY net interest income 3.0 million euros versus 3.4 million euros year ago
* CET1 fully loaded ratio at end of Dec. of 15.5 percent Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9327 euros)
PARIS, May 30 Investment banks' high underwriting fees for raising fresh capital for companies are "akin to tacit collusion" and merit review by competition authorities, the OECD said on Tuesday.