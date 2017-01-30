Jan 30 Simple SA :

* Said on Friday that it signed a deal for subsidy for the project "Development of technologies supporting the optimization of production processes"

* The total value of the project amounts to 3.36 million zlotys ($831,210) and the amount of the grant is up to 2.23 million zlotys

($1 = 4.0423 zlotys)