BRIEF-TTK Prestige approves share buyback worth upto 700 mln rupees
May 30 TTK Prestige Ltd: * Says approves share buyback worth upto 700 million rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2quAVDl Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD (Sporting) :
* Said on Friday sold player Elias to Brazil's Atletico Mineiro and keeps 30 percent of financial rights to the player
* The deal was closed at 2.5 million euros ($2.7 million) for 70 percent of the rights plus 1 million euros in objectives
Source text: bit.ly/2ki6n3n
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 30 TTK Prestige Ltd: * Says approves share buyback worth upto 700 million rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2quAVDl Further company coverage:
* Prospects of good monsoon, pay hikes seen bolstering spending