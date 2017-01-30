BRIEF-Ganga Papers India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 9.3 million rupees versus 4.1 million rupees year ago
** Mobile operator Vodafone's shares up more than 3 pct in early trades after saying it was in talks to merge its Indian operations with rival Idea Cellular in an all-share deal
** British co says any merger would involve Idea issuing new shares to Vodafone and would result in taking its India business off its books
** Last November, Vodafone took a $5 bln charge on the value of its India business after the domestic telecoms market was thrown into turmoil by the arrival Reliance Jio Infocomm
** Jio's entry into the market sparked speculation that the already competitive market would see a round of merger activity as companies look to maintain market share and profitability
** Idea shares soared more than 27 pct in India on heavy volumes and were poised for their best day on record (RM: rahul.b.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter net profit after tax 15.4 million rupees versus 9.6 million rupees year ago