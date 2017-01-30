UPDATE 1-Indian economy rides on consumer spending revival ahead of GST launch
* Prospects of good monsoon, pay hikes seen bolstering spending
Jan 30 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD (Sporting) :
* Said on Friday it has reached an agreement with Club Atletico Boca Juniors (Boca Juniors) to cancel the loan of player Marcelo Meli
Source text: bit.ly/2jCpEvP
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Prospects of good monsoon, pay hikes seen bolstering spending
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 40.6 million versus loss of EGP 553,608 year ago