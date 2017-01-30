BRIEF-Dice Sport and Casual Wear posts FY standalone loss
* FY standalone net loss EGP 113.2 million versus profit of EGP 18.5 million year ago
Jan 30 France's Lactalis says:
* Italian market regulator Consob approved prospectus for its Parmalat buyout offer
* Parmalat buyout offer to run from Feb. 9 to March 10 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Q1 standalone net porfit EGP 68.3 million versus loss of EGP 4.5 million year ago