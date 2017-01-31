BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund seeks trading halt
Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising
Jan 31 Soho Development SA :
* Said on Monday that it plans to merge with its unit, Soho Factory Sp. z o.o. (Soho Factory)
* The merger to be conducted by transferring all assets of Soho Factory to the company without capital increase of the company
* Soho Development owns 100 pct stake in Soho Factory
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results