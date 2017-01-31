BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising
Jan 31 Krakchemia SA :
* Said on Monday that funds managed by Ipopema Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA increased their stake in the company to 22.52 pct from 17.52 pct stake
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results