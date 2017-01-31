BRIEF-MOA Group Ltd says FY revenue increased 26 percent
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
Jan 31Sporting Clube de Braga Futebol SAD :
* Said on Monday it has reached an agreement with players Oscar Benitez and Douglas Coutinho to terminate their contracts
* Both players were on loan and will return to their clubs of origin
Source text: bit.ly/2jpagog
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
* Net profit of S$81.0 million for full year ended 31 march 2017 versus S$113.3 million