Jan 31Autonomy Spain Real Estate SOCIMI SU SA :

* Said on Monday Q4 total rental revenue 1.4 million euros ($1.5 million) vs 1.5 million euros year ago

* Portfolio is valued at 136.0 million euros at end-Dec. 2016

Source text: bit.ly/2kMJVRb

($1 = 0.9354 euros)