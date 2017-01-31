BRIEF-Siyata Mobile Q1 adj EDITBA $163,000 vs $28,000 a year earlier
* Siyata mobile inc- q1 2017 revenue of about $4.9 million versus about $2.7 million in q1 2016
Jan 31 Crowdsoft Technology AB :
* Said on Monday has agreed with Gothia Cup on using C-One as a communication solution for Gothia Cup's football tournament
* Agreement runs during 2017 and also involves Crowdsoft becomes "official supplier" to Gothia Cup
