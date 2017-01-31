BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Abadon Real Estate SA :
* Says that on Oct. 18 started negotiations with Andrzej Wuczynski, Tomasz Wuczynski, Michal Wuczynski, Malgorzata Wuczynska and Petrofox Sp. z o.o. concerning an investment agreement
* The investment agreement concerns a loan to Petrofox and acquisition of 100 pct stake in Petrofox by Abadon Real Estate
* The acquisition would result in an indirect purchase of shares in Awbud SA and taking control of it
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results