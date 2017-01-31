BRIEF-First Data to acquire Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash
Jan 31 Pfizer Inc :
* Pfizer reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Says Q4 revenue was $13.6 billion versus $14.05 billion a year ago
* Q4 innovative health segment revenue $7,726 million versus $7,637 million
* Says fourth-quarter 2016 reported diluted EPS of $0.13, adjusted diluted EPS of $0.47
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $13.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS of $2.50 to $2.60
* Provides 2017 financial guidance, including revenues of $52.0 to $54.0 billion
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.50 to $2.60
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.56, revenue view $54.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says "our 2017 financial guidance at midpoint of our ranges implies revenues slightly above 2016"
Says Eucrisa is expected to be available by prescription starting in early February 2017
Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter