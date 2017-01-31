Jan 31 Pfizer Inc :

* Pfizer reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Says Q4 revenue was $13.6 billion versus $14.05 billion a year ago

* Q4 innovative health segment revenue $7,726 million versus $7,637 million

* Says fourth-quarter 2016 reported diluted EPS of $0.13, adjusted diluted EPS of $0.47

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $13.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS of $2.50 to $2.60

* Provides 2017 financial guidance, including revenues of $52.0 to $54.0 billion

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.50 to $2.60

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.56, revenue view $54.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says "our 2017 financial guidance at midpoint of our ranges implies revenues slightly above 2016"

* Says Eucrisa is expected to be available by prescription starting in early February 2017