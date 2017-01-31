BRIEF-Lonestar West Q1 loss $2.1 mln vs loss of $2.3 mln a year earlier
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc :
* Zimmer Biomet reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* Q4 sales $2.013 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.98 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.33
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.37 to $4.67
* FY2016 earnings per share view $7.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects constant currency revenue for FY 2017 to increase between 3.7% and 4.7%
* 2017 revenue is expected to increase between 2.2% and 3.2% or to be in a range of $7.855 billion to $7.930 billion
* Expects FY 2017 diluted EPS to be in a range of $4.37 to $4.67, and in a range of $8.50 to $8.68 on an adjusted basis
* Expects full-year 2017 adjusted earnings per share in a range of $8.50 to $8.68
* Fy2017 revenue view $7.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement