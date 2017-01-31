Jan 31 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc :

* Zimmer Biomet reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 sales $2.013 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.98 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $0.33

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.37 to $4.67

* FY2016 earnings per share view $7.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects constant currency revenue for FY 2017 to increase between 3.7% and 4.7%

* 2017 revenue is expected to increase between 2.2% and 3.2% or to be in a range of $7.855 billion to $7.930 billion

* Expects FY 2017 diluted EPS to be in a range of $4.37 to $4.67, and in a range of $8.50 to $8.68 on an adjusted basis

* Expects full-year 2017 adjusted earnings per share in a range of $8.50 to $8.68

* Fy2017 revenue view $7.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $7.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S