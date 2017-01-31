Jan 31 Simon Property Group Inc :
* Simon Property Group reports fourth quarter and full year
2016 results and raises quarterly dividend
* Q4 FFO per share $2.53
* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $11.45 to $11.55
* Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common
stock dividend of $1.75 per share
* Estimates net income to be within a range of $6.45 to
$6.55 per diluted share for year ending December 31, 2017
* Sees 2017 FFO will be within a range of $11.45 to $11.55
per diluted share
* Comparable property NOI growth was 3.8% for three months
ended December 31, 2016
* Quarterly common stock dividend of $1.75 per share, is an
increase of $0.10 from previous quarter
* Occupancy was 96.8% at December 31, 2016 compared to 96.1%
at December 31, 2015
* Currently estimates net income to be within a range of
$6.45 to $6.55 per diluted share for year ending December 31,
2017
* FY2017 FFO per share view $11.71 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 FFO per share view $2.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
