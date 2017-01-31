Jan 31 Simon Property Group Inc :

* Simon Property Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and raises quarterly dividend

* Q4 FFO per share $2.53

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $11.45 to $11.55

* Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.75 per share

* Estimates net income to be within a range of $6.45 to $6.55 per diluted share for year ending December 31, 2017

* Sees 2017 FFO will be within a range of $11.45 to $11.55 per diluted share

* Comparable property NOI growth was 3.8% for three months ended December 31, 2016

* Quarterly common stock dividend of $1.75 per share, is an increase of $0.10 from previous quarter

* Occupancy was 96.8% at December 31, 2016 compared to 96.1% at December 31, 2015

* FY2017 FFO per share view $11.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $11.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S