LONDON, Jan 31 (IFR) - Nasdaq will wind down its
London-based interest rate derivatives exchange, NLX, amid
flagging volumes since the platform's 2013 launch, with April 28
set to be the last trading day for the exchange.
The company confirmed the closure of the business during its
fourth-quarter results presentation, at which it revealed a
quarterly pre-tax loss of US$$404m across the group.
Clients will be gradually offloaded in the coming weeks.
The decision to close the interest rate futures business
comes less than four years after Nasdaq began offering a range
of copycat contracts including three-month Euribor, sterling and
long gilt futures, as well as Schatz, Bobl and Bund contracts.
Volumes struggled to get off the ground, however.
The most active NLX contracts, referencing three-month
Euribor, had open interest of around 42,000 contracts as of the
end of December. By contrast, InterContinental Exchange's suite
of futures referencing three-month Euribor had open interest in
excess of 3.3m contracts.
Through its NLX platform, Nasdaq was positioning to take
business from Liffe after the UK exchange merged with ICE. As a
result of that tie-up, clearing of all Liffe contracts shifted
from LCH.Clearnet to ICE.
LCH's portfolio margining service that allows clients to net
listed and OTC derivatives was a key selling point for NLX in
attracting dealers, which have over US$200trn of cleared OTC
swaps at the London-based clearinghouse. LCH's Spider portfolio
margining service went live for short-rates contracts last May,
but plans to extend that service to long-rates contracts are
still awaiting regulatory approval. With no sign of an imminent
launch, Nasdaq board members took the decision to cut the
service at a January 25 meeting.
Many participants anticipated a widespread shift from
over-the-counter swaps to listed futures in response to sweeping
reform of the US$544trn swaps market. Vanilla contracts have
been forced into central clearing and onto electronic platforms,
hiking the cost of trading for many participants.
That shift has not happened, however. According to a study
from the Bank for International Settlements, exchange-traded
derivatives, which enjoyed rapid growth until 2008, have shown
no clear increase in activity since 2009, when the G20 agreement
sparked expectation of a shift towards listed futures products.
Against expectations, average daily turnover in OTC
derivatives over that period has increased - some believe as a
direct result of the shift to clearing, which addressees
counterparty risk concerns. The survey found that the OTC
portion of interest rate derivatives activity has jumped to 33%
from 20% over the last decade.
Despite the closure, Nasdaq will continue its commitment to
fixed-income derivatives, including its recently rebranded
Treasury platform. Some of the six employees affected by the
closure may be moved to other parts of the business.
The service attracted 12 general clearing member clients,
including Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which was the latest to
sign up in Q4 2016.
