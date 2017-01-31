BRIEF-Lonestar West Q1 loss $2.1 mln vs loss of $2.3 mln a year earlier
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 UnitedHealthcare :
* UnitedHealthcare - $15 million strategic partnership with Camden Coalition of Healthcare Providers to develop, test and scale new models of care
* UnitedHealthcare - Dr. Jeffrey Brenner, Executive Director of Camden Coalition, to join UnitedHealthcare as SVP, Integrated Health and Human Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Loss for q1 was $2.1 million as compared to a loss of $2.3 million for prior year comparable quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teamsters canada - tcrc withdrew strike notice after canadian national railway withdrew notice to unilaterally impose changes to collective agreement