Feb 1 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :
* Said on Tuesday decided to invest 75,000 euros ($80,858)
in a capital increase of Applied Research Using Omic Sciences
(Aromics) and reach 1.5 percent in the company
* Aromics is involved in preclinical phase of studies over
treatment for malignant lung cancer mesothelioma, which is
related to exposition to asbestos
* Says may increase its stake in Aromics once the cancer
treatment passes preclinical phase
($1 = 0.9276 euros)
