BRIEF-Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 469.4 million versus EGP 309.8 million year ago
Feb 1 Alta SA :
* Said on Tuesday that Cyprus-based Hlamata Holdings Limited raises its stake in the company to 51.08 pct from 42.93 pct
* Leslaw Aleksander Moritz sold his entire 5.21 pct stake in the company
* Elzbieta Moritz sold her entire 2.93 pct stake in the company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 consol net profit after minority interest EGP 469.4 million versus EGP 309.8 million year ago
SEOUL, May 30 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0741 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 30 *-41.7 -2.9 13.5 ^May 29 22.2 -106.9 51.5 May 26 123.1 85.1 -258.7 May 25