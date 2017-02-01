Feb 1 Alta SA :

* Said on Tuesday that Cyprus-based Hlamata Holdings Limited raises its stake in the company to 51.08 pct from 42.93 pct

* Leslaw Aleksander Moritz sold his entire 5.21 pct stake in the company

* Elzbieta Moritz sold her entire 2.93 pct stake in the company

