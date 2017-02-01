MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 30
DUBAI, May 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 1 IVS Group SpA :
* Said on Tuesday unit DAV S.L. acquired 100 pct of Grup Ibervending S.A., active in the vending business in Spain
* The acquisition includes also the coffee roasting business Cafe Vitoria
* The enterprise value of the transaction is equal to 25.5 million euros ($27.49 million), a balance of 25 pct of the price will be paid in two tranches, during 2017 and 2018, according to the adjustments on the net financial position
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9276 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, May 29 President Michel Temer urged Brazil's top electoral court to decide quickly on a case alleging illegal funding of his 2014 campaign in order to lift political uncertainty overshadowing a recovery in Latin America's largest economy.