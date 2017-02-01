Feb 1 Astarta Holding NV :

* Said on Tuesday that its FY 2016 sugar sales volumes were 8 pct up year on year, at 390,152 tons

* FY 2016 wheat sales volumes were down 38 pct year on year, at 133,203 tons

* FY 2016 barley sales volumes were up 150 pct year on year, at 8,881 tons

* FY 2016 soybean oil sales volumes were up 39 pct year on year, at 34,836 tons

* FY 2016 milk sales volumes were up 3 pct year on year, at 102,541 tons

