Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 30
ZURICH, May 30 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
Feb 1Leadmedia Group SA :
* Reported on Tuesday FY revenue 6.5 million euros ($7.01 million) versus 16.0 million euros year ago
* Expects return to profitable growth in 2017 Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9274 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
