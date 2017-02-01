BRIEF-SAMURAI&J PARTNERS unit to sell two equipments for 3 mln yen
* Says Tokyo-based unit will sell two equipments for 3 million yen, to ADORES,Inc. ,in mid-June
Feb 1 Toyota Motor Corp, Peugeot SA
* Toyota and Peugeot's Czech car plant joint venture TPCA produced 220,606 vehicles in 2016, up 0.7 percent y/y and highest since 2011 -CTK news agency
* Two-fifths of production was Toyota Aygo, 30 percent each for Peugeot 108 and Citroen C1
* Most production for export, most often to Britain, France and Italy
* Plant capacity 330,000 annually Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 37 million rupees versus profit 7.6 million rupees year ago