BRIEF-Sastasundar Ventures announces alliance With Rohto Pharmaceutical Co.
* Announces a capital and business alliance with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co.
Feb 1 Nanobiotix SA :
* Announced on Tuesday that first European market authorization for NBTXR3 is expected in 2017
* For NBTXR3 it is expecting analysis by independent committe of interim STS Phase II/III results, co plans to release conclusion of this analysis around spring 2017
* On prostate cancer, first trial launched in US in 2016 should deliver preliminary PI/II data on safety and feasibility in H2 2017
* Liver metastasis and primary liver cancer: completion of Phase I recruitment, population selection for Phase II
* STARTS COOPERATION WITH RÄDDA BARNEN TO RESEARCH SWEDISH MUNCIPALITIES WORK WITH CHILDREN IN VULNERABLE SITUATIONS