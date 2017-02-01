Feb 1 Aplitt SA

* Stefczyk Nieruchomosci - Towarzystwo Zarzadzajace SKOK Sp. z o.o. S.k. (offeror, Stefczyk Nieruchomosci) announced on Tuesday a squeeze out for 1,781,215 shares of Aplitt SA (Aplitt) representing 0.93 pct stake

* The price in tender offer is 1.25 zloty ($0.31) per share

* The offeror holds independently 1 share of Aplitt representing 0.00000052189 pct stake

* Stefczyk Nieruchomosci currently own with Spoldzielcza Kasa Oszczednosciowo - Kredytowa im. F. Stefczyka, Towarzystwo Zarzadzajace SKOK Sp. z o.o. SKA, Asekuracja Sp. z o.o., Luxembourg-based SKOK Holding S.A R.L. (offerors) own 99.07 pct stake in Aplitt

* The offerors plan to reach 100 percent stake in Aplitt

($1 = 4.0060 zlotys)