BRIEF-Sun International offers to buy 50 pct of EDS's interest in Sun Dreams
* Proposed acquisition by Sun international of 50 pct of EDS's equity interest in Sun Dreams
Feb 1 Sporting Clube de Braga Futebol SAD :
* Said on Tuesday it has reached an agreement with France's Olympique Lille Sporting Club to lend player Xeka until the end of the current sporting season, with a buying option to the french club
* March quarter net profit 8.5 million rupees versus loss 15.6 million rupees year ago