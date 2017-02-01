BRIEF-SAMURAI&J PARTNERS unit to sell Tokyo-based property for 265.9 mln yen
* Says unit D-cube Inc. will sell a Tokyo-based property for 265.9 million yen, to SHOWATATEMONO Co.,Ltd.
Feb 1 Action SA :
* Said on Tuesday it signed an annex to the agreement with Bank PEKAO SA to extend the overdraft repayment
* According to the annex, the maximum overdraft available to the company until Jan. 31 was 90.3 million zlotys ($22.56 million)
* Under the annex to the agreement, Action to pay 40.3 million zlotys by Jan. 31 and the remaining 50 million zlotys by Dec. 31 in monthly installments
* The previous deadline for the total repayment was Jan. 31
($1 = 4.0023 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ISSUES EUR 0.5 MILLION HYBRID LOAN