Feb 1 Action SA :

* Said on Tuesday it signed an annex to the agreement with Bank PEKAO SA to extend the overdraft repayment

* According to the annex, the maximum overdraft available to the company until Jan. 31 was 90.3 million zlotys ($22.56 million)

* Under the annex to the agreement, Action to pay 40.3 million zlotys by Jan. 31 and the remaining 50 million zlotys by Dec. 31 in monthly installments

* The previous deadline for the total repayment was Jan. 31

($1 = 4.0023 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)