Feb 1 Energizer Holdings Inc :

* Energizer Holdings, Inc. announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results and updates financial outlook for fiscal 2017

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.51

* Q1 earnings per share $1.52

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.55 to $2.75

* Q1 revenue $559.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $523.1 million

* Fiscal year 2017 net sales are expected to be up mid-single digits

* Fiscal year 2017 organic net sales are expected to be up low-single digits

* Incremental impact of auto care acquisition is expected to increase net sales by 5% to 6% for fiscal year 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.62, revenue view $1.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Unfavorable movements in foreign currencies are now expected to reduce net sales by 1.5% to 2.5% for fiscal year 2017

* For 2017, "negative impact of currencies on net sales has worsened from our previous outlook"