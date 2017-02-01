BRIEF-Biohaven completes enrollment in Spinocerebellar Ataxia clinical trial with Trigriluzole
Feb 1 Energizer Holdings Inc :
* Energizer Holdings, Inc. announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results and updates financial outlook for fiscal 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.51
* Q1 earnings per share $1.52
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.55 to $2.75
* Q1 revenue $559.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $523.1 million
* Fiscal year 2017 net sales are expected to be up mid-single digits
* Fiscal year 2017 organic net sales are expected to be up low-single digits
* Incremental impact of auto care acquisition is expected to increase net sales by 5% to 6% for fiscal year 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.62, revenue view $1.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Unfavorable movements in foreign currencies are now expected to reduce net sales by 1.5% to 2.5% for fiscal year 2017
* For 2017, "negative impact of currencies on net sales has worsened from our previous outlook" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
