Feb 1 CGI Group Inc :

* Qtrly backlog of $21.0 billion

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.89

* Backlog of $21.0 billion at quarter end

* Qtrly revenue of $2.7 billion, up 3.7% in constant currency

* Qtrly bookings of $3.0 billion

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.90

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.90, revenue view c$2.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* All figures in canadian dollar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: