LONDON, Feb 1 (IFR) - The Financial Stability Board has issued guidance for the orderly wind-down of failed central counterparty clearinghouses as part of a global effort to avoid taxpayer bailouts of the systemically important facilities.

The latest guidance for central counterparty resolution and resolution planning follows the FSB's August 2016 discussion note, which attracted over 30 responses from industry participants. The latest consultative document also comes more than a month after the European Commission proposed draft rules for CCP recovery and resolution.

Under the FSB's proposals, where a CCP is no longer viable or can no longer meet its legal and regulatory requirements on an ongoing basis, resolution authorities will have the power to enforce any outstanding contractual rights and obligations of the CCP and its participants to meet cash calls. Authorities could also require further default fund contributions from non-defaulting members, where they have not been exhaustively applied prior to resolution.

In a member default scenario, authorities will have the power to address outstanding losses and replenish financial resources through haircuts to variation margin gains made by non-defaulting participants. The guidance notes that those powers should be set out in CCP rules.

A more controversial measure of initial margin haircutting is also included in the guidance but is limited to use as a last resort and can only be applied to IM that is not bankruptcy-remote.

"In considering including such a power in their legal framework, jurisdictions should take into due account the impact on financial stability and on incentives to centrally clear," the FSB said in the report.

EC draft rules published in November did not include any mention of initial margin haircuts as a tool to cover default losses. Some legal experts believe the omission effectively rules out use of IM, which is held in segregated accounts and protected in the same manner as customer deposits in a bank bankruptcy situation. Following publication of Europe's proposals, many participants have called on lawmakers to explicitly exclude IM haircuts from final rules.

Under the FSB guidance, authorities will have the power to restore the CCP to a matched book using a range of tools including soliciting voluntary actions, or through auctions, tear-ups and contract termination.

Authorities are advised to establish the general approach to be applied in determining contracts for partial tear-up in advance. Full tear-up of contracts is considered a last resort and would only be applied if the clearing service is not critical and the tear-up will not have systemic consequences, or if no other option will result in a better outcome for financial stability.

In the event of non-default losses, such as operational failure or cyber attack, authorities will have the power to write down unsecured liabilities for conversion into CCP equity. It can also require cash contributions up to a specified limit in certain circumstances.

CCPs have become systemically significant facilities following sweeping post-crisis reforms that have pushed more than 60% of the US$544trn over-the-counter derivatives market into central clearing.

"CCPs are an integral part of the financial system and play an important role in mitigating risks to the financial system," said Elke Koenig, chair of the FSB Resolution Steering Group and chair of the European Single Resolution Board. "The failure of a CCP would have a significant impact on financial stability.

"It is essential that authorities have effective resolution planning arrangements in place, including legal powers and tools to take action in a crisis."

A 2016 study by the Bank for International Settlements found a broad mismatch of resolution procedures across 30 CCPs. Under CPMI-IOSCO Principles for Financial Market Infrastructures, CCPs must plan for the simultaneous default of up to two clearing members and have sufficient resources to cover losses and reallocate trades to other members. Emergency resolution plans must be implemented if those efforts prove insufficient.

The FSB is accepting comments until March 13 and will determine whether further guidance is needed on the issue by the end of 2018. (Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)