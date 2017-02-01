Feb 1 (Reuters) -

* Nintendo Co Ltd will offer enhanced paid online services for the upcoming switch game console - Nikkei

* Nintendo's upgrades will likely apply to multiplayer online gaming,library of downloadable classic games,carry annual fee of 2,000 yen-3,000 yen - Nikkei

* Nintendo is planning to release two or three smartphone games in the fiscal year ending March 2018 - Nikkei Source text - s.nikkei.com/2jVIdJe