BRIEF-VTB 4-month net profit up at RUB 35.3 billion
* 4-MONTH NET PROFIT WAS RUB 35.3 BILLION (27 TIMES INCREASE YEAR-ON-YEAR)
Feb 1 Hilltop Holdings Inc :
* Unit entered into a settlement agreement with Rhode Island Commerce Corporation - SEC Filing
* Has agreed to pay $16.0 million to settle any and all claims
* Settlement agreement contains no admission of liability or wrongdoing and remains subject to court approval Source text - bit.ly/2kTip1l Further company coverage:
* Says it acquired a Tokyo-based land to develop new business